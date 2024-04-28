WVU receiver Devin Carter signs with Carolina Panthers

Apr. 27—MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia wide receiver Devin Carter has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.

Carter spent one season in Morgantown, transferring to WVU from NC State before the 2023 season. Carter was the lone veteran in an otherwise inexperienced receiver room last season.

"He was the big bro of the room, " sophomore receiver Traylon Ray said this spring. "He kept the hopes up and taught us all the little things that he knew and it pushed our game more throughout the season."

In his lone season in the Old Gold and Blue, Carter caught 27 passes for 501 yards and two touchdowns.