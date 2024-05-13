WVU Potomac State punches ticket to 3rd straight NJCAA World Series

May 13—KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State defeated the College of Southern Maryland, 4-2, on Sunday to capture the Region 20 championship and punch its ticket to the NJCAA Division 2 World Series for a third year in a row.

The Catamounts (36-11, 16-2 Region 20) took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Meghan Harris belted a two-run home run to break a 2-2 tie.

Braylee Corbin (Petersburg) gave Potomac State its first runs of the game on a two-run single in the first inning. Laci Johnson and Madison Jury pulled Southern Maryland level in the third with a pair of solo home runs.

Charity Wolfe (Keyser) earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work. Chloe Greise (Bishop Walsh) pitched a scoreless seventh in relief for the save.

Greise, Harris, Jamie Kelly and Eva Ochoa were named to the all-tournament team for Potomac State.

Laci Wood took the loss for College of Southern Maryland, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and five walks in six frames of relief. Kayla Twigg got the start but didn't record an out.

Potomac State advanced to the championship game with a 5-4 walk-off win over CCBC Catonsville on Saturday.

Kelly won the game with a solo home run in the seventh. Kelly finished with three RBIs. Emily Horn (Frankfort) was 2 for 3 with two ribbies, and Alexa Shoemaker (Keyser) also had a pair of hits.

Greise improved her record in the circle to 21-4 with a complete-game performance in which she allowed four runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in seven frames.

Hailey Seaton and Katie Weaver both hit two-run home runs for Catonsville.

The Division 2 softball World Series takes place from May 20-25 at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.