WVU Potomac State eliminated after losses to Parkland, St. Louis at World Series

May 22—SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — WVU Potomac State was dropped into the losers bracket Tuesday, falling to top-seeded Parkland, 7-0.

Parkland (58-4), of Champaign, Illinois, threw a combined no-hitter and struck out 15 Catamounts.

Its University of Illinois-bound ace Karley Yergler went six strong, striking out 12 and walking one. Ellie Vetter relieved her in the seventh and struck out the side in order.

Parkland racked up 13 hits with Mia Ruder and Lizzie Stiverson leading the way with three hits apiece. Alisha Frederick tripled twice, and Ryleigh Owens also had two hits.

Charity Wolfe (Keyser) went the distance in the circle for Potomac State, allowing seven runs on 13 hits in six innings of work.

Potomac State (37-13) was eliminated from the tournament by St. Louis, 4-2.

The Catamounts led 1-0 through three innings but St. Louis used three home runs including two solo shots by Morgan Jones, to pull out the victory.

St. Louis tied it with a run in the fourth inning then took a 4-1 lead with a three-run fifth inning.

Potomac State added a run in the sixth.

The Catamounts outhit St. Louis 7-6 and Meghan Harris and Braylee Corbin each had RBI doubles.

Chloe Greise took the loss, going seven innings with nine strikeouts and a walk giving up six hits and four earned runs.

St. Louis is 43-12.