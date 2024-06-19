WVU players help with 3rd annual Country Roads Trust Camp

Jun. 18—MORGANTOWN — Country Roads Trust hosted its third annual youth camp at Milan Puskar Stadium on Tuesday. This camp is for elementary and middle school-aged kids put on by Country Roads Trust, WVU's Name, Image, and Likeness.

WVU offensive, defensive and special teams players instructed kids throughout the day.

"I think they're just excited for us to all be around them." Said WVU wide receiver Rodney Gallagher. "It's something different and something they don't get every single day. We all enjoy this and we all like being around the kids."

Gallagher is from just a short drive away in Uniontown, Pa., he went to Laurel Highlands High School. During is freshman season as a Mountaineer he played in 13 games at receiver and started three. Gallagher is a rising Sophomore.

"It's very important. I want to be that guy that kids can look up to in any type of way, on the field or off the field." Gallagher said. "I just want to be a great role model to the kids around."

Gallagher never had the opportunity to do camps like this when he was a kid, so he makes an effort to give back now.

"I never did any types of these camps (when I was a kid). But I always hold one for my hometown. We had one this year also and it was a great experience, " Gallagher said.

The kids were able to receive WVU merchandise and autographs from the team, practice like the team and gain knowledge of what being a student athlete is like.

"These kids are great." Offensive Lineman Xavier Bausley said. "I love working with these kids, especially with most of them being from this state, you can't beat that experience."

Bausley is from Dunbar, W.Va. and attended South Charleston High School. He transferred to WVU this offseason from Jacksonville State.

"Kids always have energy, I love kids and I love working with them, " Bausley said. "I know how much this means to them, being a West Virginia kid, if I had the opportunity to meet Tavon Austin or Stedman Bailey, that would've made my whole life when I was a kid."

This was the second year in a row the Country Roads Trust youth football camp has been held at Mountaineer Field.