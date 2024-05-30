WVU Medicine Children's and AM Racing's Christian Rose partner for child-designed art project to promote WVUMC

May 29—MORGANTOWN — West Virginia stock car racer Christian Rose has partnered with WVU Medicine Children's to put the hospital in a national spotlight with "Christian Rose Racing for WVU Kids."

Rose's No. 32 Ford Mustang will feature a design created by three WVUMC patients during the ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) Menards Series Race set for Sept. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

Rose joined with the children and WVUMC leaders to announce the partnership on Wednesday.

The three young artists are: Addison Schrock, 11, of Acme, Pa., who is serving as the 2024 Children's Miracle Network Champion Child ; Ivy Martin, 12, of Morgantown ; and Brantly Poling, 12, of Vienna.

Rose, a fifth-generation West Virginian and Martinsburg native, is part of the AM Racing team and currently ranks sixth out of 89 drivers in the Menards Series, according to ARCA.

The white Mustang currently features WVUMC colors and logos and the children's designs will fill in the white spaces. Rose said they will collaborate on the artwork on paper and AM Racing's graphic designers will work that into a wrap for the car.

This is Rose's second year in the ARCA Menards Series. The race will be broadcast nationally on FOX Sports Live.

"To be able to have this opportunity and sit next to these guys right here and be able to do something special ... it's a blessing, " he said. "God's given us the opportunity to really shine light on this state and what this state's all about."

What Children's does is more important than what takes place on the track and is very special, he said. His car has other sponsors, primarily West Virginia Tourism, but "this one is hands down the most special and rewarding opportunity I've had in my career."

Rose will wear a blue, gold and white racing suit at Bristol and the suit will be auctioned off at the WVUMC Gala in February.

They've already been doing some design brainstorming, Rose said. Addison said she's thinking of including the Children's Miracle Network Logo and one of her horses. Brantly is into 4-H and might add a cow. Ivy didn't have any ideas to announce yet, but she had her first of many surgeries at age 4 and credited the compassion of the doctors and staff with helping her endure, be comfortable and get to where she is.

While this design will appear on the car just at Bristol, Rose said, his team and Children's are on board together for the rest of season.

WVUMC Chief Administrative Officer Amy Bush said the partnership was Rose's idea, to get the story out about the hospital's good work.

Rose said, "It is my goal, AM's goal and this team's goal to really push the state and be an outlet for everybody." He visited Children's five years ago and met some of the kids, and now is blessed to have this outlet to promote the hospital.

