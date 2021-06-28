WVU and MEC alumni set to square off in TBT warmup

Jun. 28—WHEELING PARK — Alumni from WVU and assorted Mountain East Conference teams will square off Friday, July 9 in an exhibition at Wheeling Park High School.

The team of WVU alumni, Best Virginia, is slated to participate in The Basketball Tournament, branded at TBT, which will start in mid-July. The MEC alumni team, Underground Kings, are also hopeful that they will take part in the million-dollar, 64-team, single-elimination tournament.

"The Mountain East Conference is a very respectable conference," Chase Harler, a player on Best Virginia, said. "The Ohio Valley has witnessed great players come through MEC. I can still remember sold out crowds between West Liberty and Wheeling Jesuit. Underground Kings will give us a great matchup and get us ready for the TBT."

After an impressive turnout of Best Virginia fans in the Richmond regional in 2019, West Virginia has become a host region of their own. The West Virginia region games will be played in the Charleston Coliseum, starting July 17.

Best Virginia's roster of 11 includes John Flowers and Kevin Jones — from WVU's 2010 Final Four run — Tarik Phillip, Jaysean Paige, and the always-underrated Nathan Adrian.

in 2019, Fairmont State alumni Warren Doles and Jamel Morris founded the Underground Kings, which features player-coach God Shammgod, Will Vorhees, David Dennis, and Tommie Bolte, among others.

Tickets are available for $25 on bestvirginiatbt.com, or $30 at the gate.

The weekend will see more than the exhibition game alone, as several events are planned as part of WVU Alumni Weekend, organized by Best Virginia's Harler. A "golf scramble" between players from the teams on Saturday, July 10 will be followed by the teams' appearance on a special edition of the "Final Fourcast" podcast, hosted by WVU's Jones, Flowers, and Da'Sean Butler. A youth basketball camp at Highland Sports Complex the following day will wrap up the weekend.

