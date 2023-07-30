WVU football position preview: Wide receiver group is littered with question marks

Jul. 30—MORGANTOWN — No position on West Virginia's offense has more question marks heading into 2023 than wide receiver. That's to be expected when a team loses its top four targets from one season to the next.

WVU wide receivers caught 211 passes last season. The quartet of Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Kaden Prather and Reese Smith, all of whom the team lost this offseason, accounted for 179 receptions, more than 84 % of the team's total production. The only returning receivers who caught any passes last season are Cortez Braham (14 receptions in 2022), Jeremiah Aaron (12) and Preston Fox (four).

The Mountaineers added experienced NC State transfer Devin Carter and talented freshman Rodney Gallagher III and are hoping for the best.

"I went into this spring thinking we need to put our receivers in some pressure situations, " head coach Neal Brown said. "Obviously, it's a whole new room, which in the old days would freak you out. In today's world, it kind of is what it is."

Carter, a redshirt-senior, became WVU's No. 1 receiver the moment he stepped on campus. His career stats over five seasons with the Wolfpack dwarf those of any of the Mountaineers' returning receivers. Redshirting in 2018, Carter played in 42 games at NC State, catching 118 passes for 1, 906 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"I think it is crucial to have somebody who's been a four-year starter and he knows what big-time football looks like, " said first-year wide receiver coach Bilal Marshall. "He's been able to lead by example and also pull guys along. If you didn't have somebody in that role, you'd have to build that person and create it. It does help that he's somebody who naturally does it."

Braham, a senior, and Aaron, a junior, are both entering their second year at WVU after transferring from junior college last season. They combined to make 26 receptions for 271 yards and one score in 2022 and have big shoes to fill as starters entering 2023.

"We use that as motivation because a lot of people think we can't do it because of the receiving corps we had last year, " Braham said. "(Prather), Sam and them are big shoes to fill. But I feel like we have the pieces and everybody can play their role."

Other receivers who could make an immediate impact include Gallagher, Fox and Graeson Malashevich. Gallagher was WVU's highest-rated recruit in the 2023 signing class but did not enroll early, meaning it could take some time for him to get up to speed in the fall. Fox, a redshirt-sophomore, caught four passes last season but impressed coaches in the spring. Malashevich, a redshirt-junior, has primarily been a special teams player but has the most experience in the wide receiver room.

"All these guys have been great and they've come to work every day hungry because they've got something to prove, " Marshall said. "And they want to prove something."

A trio of transfers come in as wild cards who could surprise in 2023. Senior Ja'Shaun Poke transferred from Kent State to be WVU's primary kick and punt returner but was used a lot in the Golden Flashes' offense, totaling 94 touches and over 1, 000 yards from scrimmage in 28 games.

Graduate transfer Noah Massey is coming up from D-II Angelo State, where he racked up 682 yards and four touchdowns last season. He certainly has the size to play at Division I, measuring at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.

Former Marshall receiver EJ Horton initially committed to Colorado this offseason before flipping his transfer to WVU. The redshirt-junior had a dozen receptions for 186 yards and a score last season.

Other intriguing options in the room include up-and-coming underclassmen Jarel Williams, Hudson Clement and CJ Cole. Coaches raved about Clement's progress this spring in particular.

Redshirt-sophomore Davis Mallinger is transitioning from defensive back to receiver to make better use of his speed. Like Gallagher, fellowing incoming freshman Traylon Ray did not enroll early and will need time to get up to speed in the fall.

Also on roster are redshirt-freshmen Taran Fitzpatrick and Tyler Evans.

Projected Depth Chart Wide Receiver Devin Carter, R-Sr. (NC State)

Cortez Braham, Sr.

Jeremiah Aaron, Jr.

Rodney Gallagher III, Fr.

Graeson Malashevich, R-Jr.

Ja'Shaun Poke, Sr. (Kent State)

Preston Fox, R-So.

Jarel Williams, R-Fr.

Noah Massey, R-Sr. (Angelo State)

Huson Clement, R-Fr.

EJ Horton, Jr. (Marshall)

CJ Cole, R-So.

Davis Mallinger, R-So.

Traylon Ray, Fr.

Taran Fitzpatrick, R-Fr.

Tyler Evans, R-Fr.

The Dominion Post will be previewing WVU football by position in the lead-up to the 2023 season. Previews of offensive positions will be published on Saturdays and defensive position previews on Sundays throughout the summer.

