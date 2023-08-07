WVU football position preview: Tight ends and fullbacks positioning for larger roles

Aug. 6—MORGANTOWN — To call tight ends and fullbacks "underused " during Neal Brown's time at WVU would be an understatement. Outside of serving as an extra blocker, tight ends have gotten very little use in Brown's four seasons as head coach, and what fullbacks the Mountaineers have had on the roster barely, if ever, see the field.

That could all start to change in 2023, however.

"Our biggest thing is just finding out a way to help this offense be successful, " first-year tight ends coach Blaine Stewart said this spring. "If it's run blocking, pass protection, making plays down the field, we want to have our hand in all three phases in that."

Three tight ends combined for just 16 receptions, 153 yards and no touchdowns in 2022.

"I'm a firm believer that if you don't have a balanced attack, you don't have the ability to truly reach your highest level as an offense, " Stewart said. "The more we can do with our tight ends, the more we can do as an offense with spacing guys out and going heavy with our big packages running the ball. I think that all compounds into a pretty dynamic offense."

Redshirt-sophomore Treylan Davis was WVU's only returning tight end with any playing experience after last season, with all five of his career receptions coming in 2022. In an effort to inject some life into the position, Brown and company brought in LSU transfer Kole Taylor.

Taylor, a junior, will group with Davis and underclassmen Victor Wikstrom and Will Dixon in an attempt to revitalize the tight end position at WVU.

"I think the main point for them is getting them involved in the pass game, " Brown said. "I'm excited about Kole Taylor. Victor and Will Dixon are two that we really need to push and get more out of."

Although Taylor himself only has 17 career catches for 159 yards, he has become the clear leader in the room, and his 6-7 frame has Brown excited about his offensive potential.

"That's why we brought him here, " Brown said. "We thought he'd be an able blocker, we'd be able to put him in positions where he can help us in the run game, but then to give us a vertical threat downfield to throw the ball to and can make a play after the catch."

Taylor made a good first impression in WVU's spring game, making three receptions for 36 yards, including an impressive snag to convert a third down.

"I think the biggest thing I was looking for was somewhere I was going to be wanted and utilized in the offense, " Taylor said. "I knew if I came here and showed that I can make plays, I would kind of force them into getting me the ball. They kind of wanted to re-vamp the offense and I was a piece they wanted to do that."

Despite only making five catches, Davis played in all 12 games last season, proving to be a capable blocker in WVU's running game. Wikstrom, a redshirt-sophomore from Sweden, and Dixon, a redshirt-freshman, have not seen the field yet for the Mountaineers.

Joining the team this fall will be true freshmen Noah Braham and TJ Johnson. Braham, a local product from University High School and the son of WVU Hall of Famer Rich Braham, has the potential to play either tight end or linebacker, and a decision on his permanent position will be made during camp, according to Brown. He is currently listed as a tight end on WVU's roster. Also in the tight end room is redshirt-junior Carson Everhart.

The Mountaineers have two true fullbacks on their roster this season in Towson transfer Luke Hamilton and former University High standout Colin McBee. Despite not using a fullback during his first four seasons in Morgantown, Brown said Hamilton and McBee will play in 2023.

"We're getting them reps, " Brown said. "We played with a fullback all the time at Troy because we really struggled to recruit tight ends there at that level."

Hamilton, a redshirt-senior, played in 24 games over four seasons at Towson. McBee is a former walk-on running back.

Projected Depth Chart Tight End Kole Taylor, Jr. (LSU)

Treylan Davis, R-So.

Will Dixon, R-Fr.

Victor Wikstrom, R-So.

TJ Johnson, Fr.

Noah Braham, Fr.

Carson Everhart, R-Jr.

Fullback Luke Hamilton, 5th (Towson)

Colin McBee, R-Fr.

The Dominion Post will be previewing WVU football by position in the lead-up to the 2023 season. Previews of offensive positions will be published on Saturdays and defensive position previews on Sundays throughout the summer.