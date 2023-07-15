WVU football position preview: Mountaineers will lean on deep and talented running back stable

Jul. 14—MORGANTOWN — Even after the transfer of their most-experienced returner, the Mountaineers' strongest position for 2023 is running back. The group may now lack a proven veteran, but it's still bursting with talent and potential.

"I think, from an offensive perspective, you've got to use the pieces that you have, and we think we have some really good pieces, " WVU head coach Neal Brown said. "Sometimes people focus on what you don't have. Very few running back rooms in the country have four guys that have been very productive."

Brown counted on having four capable tailbacks before redshirt-junior Tony Mathis decided to transfer to Houston, but the three that are left have still shown to be productive, albeit in a small sample size.

The trio of CJ Donaldson, Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson will be depended on as much as anyone on WVU's roster if the Mountaineers are to be successful in 2023.

"We've got to play to our strength, " offensive coordinator Chad Scott said. "Our strength right now is those guys up front (the offensive line) and those guys behind them."

Scott knows the running backs better than anyone, being promoted to offensive coordinator this off-season after serving as WVU's running backs coach. Scott's promotion goes hand-in-hand with the increased focus WVU wants to put on its running backs this year. Brown and Scott have both stated the team will utilize formations that get multiple backs on the field at the same time, whether that be multiple of them in the backfield together or lined up elsewhere.

"The biggest thing those guys have got to do right now is learn the concepts in the pass game, " Scott said. "We weren't as involved in the pass game last year as we were in previous years. I think we will eventually get to that point where you could see three running backs on the field at the same time to take advantage of CJ Donaldson's ability to play receiver."

Donaldson is the clear top dog of the rotation coming into his sophomore season after bursting onto the scene as a converted tight end last year. He looked like a superstar when he was on the field, rushing for 526 yards and eight touchdowns in less than seven games. A concussion and a lower-leg injury cut his season short, however, which opened the door for Johnson and Anderson to get their chances.

"Teams are going to plan for one or two of us, but if we throw a different personnel in and they're not ready for that, it's a whole different style they have to adjust to, " Johnson said. "It plays in our favor."

Johnson played throughout the season, amassing 430 yards and three scores. He racked up double-digit carries six times, topping out with 83 yards at Virginia Tech.

"We all just really want to see each other shine, " Anderson said. "It's never really been about one person. We just want to see each other do good. We feed off of each other's success."

Anderson, a redshirt-sophomore, didn't see regular playing time until the last quarter of the 2022 season, where the bulk of his 275 yards came from. In the season finale against Oklahoma State, he ripped off 155 yards and two touchdowns while pressed into service.

"As competitive as it gets, no matter what, we always try to help each other and build off each other. It can get very competitive sometimes, but at the end of the day we're brothers and we're just trying to get better together."

In addition to the three returners, WVU also adds true freshmen Jahiem White and DJ Oliver into the mix. White, who enrolled early, impressed coaches all spring with his speed and shined in the team's spring game with a 53-yard touchdown and 91 total yards. Oliver, from Florida, is the thunder to White's lighting, listed at 240 pounds.

Projected Depth Chart CJ Donaldson Jr., So.

Justin Johnson Jr., Jr.

Jaylen Anderson, R-So.

Jahiem White, Fr.

DJ Oliver, Fr.

The Dominion Post will be previewing WVU football by position in the lead-up to the 2023 season. Previews of offensive positions will be published on Saturdays and defensive position previews on Sundays throughout the summer.

