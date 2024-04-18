WVU Coaches Caravan at Glade Springs May 7

Apr. 17—A staple for West Virginia University fans with more than a half decade of tradition in southern West Virginia is ready for another stop.

The WVU Coaches Caravan will make its annual appearance at The Resort at Glade Springs on Tuesday, May 7. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The southern West Virginia stop made its debut in Bluefield in 1970 when a coach by the name of Bobby Bowden was hired to take over the football program.

"The (athletic director, Robert Brown) called the alumni association that was in Bluefield and asked if they would like to meet the new coach," said Jim Ferguson of the Mountaineer Athletic Club. "Of course it didn't take but a few minutes to decide, 'Yeah, we'd like to meet the new coach.' So it evolved to what is now called the WVU Coaches Caravan. This will make the 52nd time that it has come down to the southern part of West Virginia, and we're very pleased with that. That's the longest continuous fundraising event for West Virginia athletics."

The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

New head men's basketball coach Darian DeVries has been confirmed for the Glade Springs stop. Also there will be Director of Athletics Wren Baker and head football coach Neal Brown.

Other members of the athletics department will attend but have not been confirmed.

Three individuals will be recognized with the Mountaineer Spirit Awards. On hand to help with the presentations will be Braden Adkins, a Richwood native who on April 26 will officially become the 70th Mountaineer mascot.

Tickets for the event are $50 per individual or $750 for a sponsorship table (seats 10). To register for tickets, visit wvumac.com/events, call the Mountaineer Athletic Club at 800-433-2072 or call Ferguson at 304-920-4333.

Appetizers and drinks will be on hand. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The Glade Springs stop is one of six on the caravan and the first of four in West Virginia.

The tour will hit Glade Springs, Martinsburg, Parkersburg and Wheeling on consecutive days. The day before Glade Springs, the caravan will start in Manassas, Va., and it will conclude the following Monday in Charlotte, N.C.