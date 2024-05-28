WVU among six Big 12 teams selected for NCAA baseball championships

May 28—West Virginia University is among six Big 12 baseball teams selected to compete in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Regional play begins Friday, May 31 in a double-elimination format.

It ties for the Conference's highest number of selections since 2017 and is the third consecutive season, and the 21st time in 27 seasons, that at least five teams have been selected. The Big 12's six teams are the third-most of any Conference.

No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State (40-17) earned the Big 12's automatic bid to the field after winning the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship and welcomes a third-consecutive regional to O'Brate Stadium. The Cowboys open the Stillwater Regional at 6 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN+ against Niagara (38-15), with Florida (28-27) and Nebraska (39-20) completing the field. OSU's 11 consecutive selections to the field ranks as the fourth-longest active streak in Division I.

No. 9 national seed Oklahoma (37-19) is hosting a regional for the first time since 2010, facing off against Oral Roberts (27-30-1) at Noon CT Friday on ESPN+. The Big 12 regular season champions are joined by Connecticut (32-23) and Duke (39-18) in the Norman Regional.

UCF (35-19) is off to the Tallahassee Regional, reaching the field of 64 for the first time since 2017. The No. 3 regional seed Knights will play their first NCAA Regional game as a member of the Big 12 against Alabama (33-22) at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. No. 8 National seed Florida State (42-15) and Stetson (40-20) complete the field in Tallahassee.

Kansas State (32-24) makes its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, selected to the Fayetteville Regional. The No. 3 regional seed Wildcats face Louisiana Tech (45-17) at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+ Friday. No. 5 national seed Arkansas (43-14) and Southeast Missouri State (34-25) await the teams in the second game of the regional.

Texas (35-22) was selected to its 63rd NCAA Tournament, headed to the College Station Regional to face Louisiana-Lafayette (40-18) on Friday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPNU. No. 3 national seed Texas A&M (44-13) and Grambling (26-26) complete the regional, as the Longhorns collect the No. 3 regional seed.

West Virginia (33-22) is in an NCAA Regional for a second consecutive season, selected as the No. 3 seed in the Tucson Regional, where the Mountaineers face Dallas Baptist (44-13) to open play at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. No. 13 national seed Arizona (36-21) and Grand Canyon (34-23) complete the four-team field.

The Big 12 has sent at least one team to the last nine Men's College World Series. All games of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship are available on the ESPN family of networks.

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Games{&pipe}Friday, May 31, 2024

College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M

#1 Texas A&M (44-13) vs. #4 Grambling (26-26), 12 p.m. CT, ESPN+

#2 Louisiana-Lafayette (40-18) vs. #3 Texas (35-22), 5 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

#1 Arkansas (43-14) vs. #4 Southeast Mo. St. (34-25), 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

#2 Louisiana Tech (45-17) vs. #3 Kansas State (32-24), 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Norman Regional hosted by Oklahoma

#1 Oklahoma (37-19) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (27-30-1), 12 p.m. CT, ESPN+

#2 Duke (39-18) vs. #3 Connecticut (32-23), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State

#2 Nebraska (39-20) vs. #3 Florida (28-27), 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

#1 Oklahoma State (40-17) vs. #4 Niagara (38-15), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State

#1 Florida St. (42-15) vs. #4 Stetson (40-20), 12 p.m. ET, ACCN

#2 Alabama (33-22) vs. #3 UCF (35-19), 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Tucson Regional hosted by Arizona

#2 Dallas Baptist (44-13) vs. #3 West Virginia (33-22), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

#1 Arizona (36-21) vs. #4 Grand Canyon (34-23), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+