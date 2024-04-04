WVSSAC releases new sectional and regional alignments for next 4 years

Apr. 3—With the addition of a fourth classification for several high school sports, the WVSSAC has announced the new sectional and regional alignments that will begin next season and run through the 2027-28 school year.

A fourth classification has been added for baseball, softball and volleyball. Those sports will share alignments with boys' and girls' basketball.

Class AAAA Region I will include both Morgantown High and University High. Morgantown High will be in section 1 with John Marshall and Wheeling Park. Brooke has dropped to Class AAA.

University will be in Section 2 with Buckhannon-Upshur and Preston. Bridgeport has dropped to Class AAA.

The other big change locally is Trinity Christian going down to Class A. The Warriors will Region I, Section 1 alongside fellow Mon County resident Clay-Battelle. Also in Section 1 will be Cameron, Madonna and Notre Dame.

Region I, Section 2 will have six schools—Wood County Christian, Valley, Magnolia, Paden City, Hundred and Parkersburg Catholic.

Morgantown, University and Preston will also be in Class AAAA Region I for cheer and Class AAAA for football. They will be in Class AAA Region I in golf, cross country, track and field, wrestling and tennis. University and Morgantown will remain in Region I for swimming.

Morgantown will be in Class AAA Region I, Section 1 for boys' and girls' soccer. Preston and University will be in Class AAA Region I, Section 2.

Clay-Battelle and Trinity will be in Class A for football and in Class A Region I for cheer. Clay-Battelle will be in Class A Region I for golf, cross country and track and field.

Trinity will be in Class A Region I for golf and Class A Region II for cross country and track and field. The Warriors will be in Class AA-A Region I, Section 1 for boys' and girls' soccer and Class AA-A Region II for tennis.

