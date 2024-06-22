WVFCA All-Stars play Saturday at Rose-Hulman

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Saturday at Rose-Hulman’s Cook Stadium as the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association plays its 20th annual all-star high school football game.

A total of 36 high schools — from as far south as Olney to as far north as Parke Heritage, from as far west as Cumberland to as far east as Indian Creek — will be represented, with Linton’s Brian Oliver coaching the Gold Division and Monrovia’s Andy Olson directing the Black Division.

New members of the WVFCA’s Hall of Fame were introduced at Friday night’s banquet.

They are Chris Barrett, most recently of Terre Haute North; Herb King, currently of Fountain Central and in his 34th year of coaching; and Danny Tieken, most recently an assistant coach at Eastern Greene.

They and two members of the Wabash Valley football community who lost their lives in the last year, coach Mike Meyer of Greencastle and player Jedd Cummings of Eastern Greene, will also be recognized at Saturday’s game. Several scholarships will also be awarded Saturday night to players in Saturday’s game.

After seeing his players practice for a week, Oliver indicated Friday that the Gold Division will be strong defensively.

“I really like the toughness of the kids we have,” he said earlier in the week. “The linebackers are really solid.”

Ty Boyd, one of Oliver’s Linton players, is expected to be a standout on the defensive line while other defensive leaders could be Ethan Curl of Paris and Grant Cochonour of Casey.

Offensive leaders, Oliver added, include a pair of Greencastle athletes, Owen Huff and Lamar Moore.

Olson will also rely on one of his former players to lead the Black Division as quarterback Eli Welch of Monrovia should run his team’s offense much of the time.

Other offensive leaders for the Black team include Imer Holman of Terre Haute South, who will be a running back after going both ways in the fall for the Braves, as well as offensive lineman Charlie Brown, also of South, and wide receiver Kolby Stoops of Lawrenceville.

Defensive leaders for the Black Division appear to be lineman Curtis Gault of Indian Creek, linebacker Jonathen Dupree of Riverton Parke and safety Bronson Thomas of South.

All-Star sponsors are First Financial Bank, the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau and Pacesetter Sports.