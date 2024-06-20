WVFCA All-Star coaching staffs have seen each other before

Andy Olson’s Monrovia High School football team notched big wins the past two seasons over a couple of the Wabash Valley’s best teams, and the reward for him — and his staff — is a week of coaching the Black Division in the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game.

The annual contest is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rose-Hulman’s Cook Stadium.

Two-time all-star head coach Rob Gibson has moved on to Avon after building Owen Valley into an immediate power, but Gibson’s last game with the Patriots — who seemed like a state championship contender — came in the sectional championship game in 2022, when Owen Valley was beaten by the Bulldogs.

Arguably the biggest win for Monrovia during its 7-2 regular season in 2023 was a double-overtime victory over Linton, the only regular-season loss the Miners suffered. So Olson got one of the WVFCA Coach of the Year awards, along with this week’s coaching job — and Linton’s Brian Oliver got the other.

Monrovia joined the association just four years ago, coinciding with Olson’s tenure as head coach. “We’ve been at this event a couple of times,” he said this week.

If there’s anything Olson needs to know about the week, he can ask Oliver. The Linton coach is running an all-star team for the seventh time, the most any coach has had the job.

That means that Linton defensive coordinator Mark Gennicks is also accompanying his head coach (as he’s done every time) and the Gold Division staff also includes Steve Weber, the former Linton coach who is now at Marshall; Mike Caton, coach of Linton’s traditional rival Sullivan; incoming WVFCA Hall of Famer Danny Tieken, who has been at Eastern Greene; Jeff Fritchtnitch of Casey, another 2023 Coach of the Year candidate; Mark Raetz of Northview; and Nick Wheeler of South Putnam.

That means, of course, that Gold will have players from those schools in addition to players from Dugger Union, Greencastle, North Putnam, Olney, Paris, Red Hill, Robinson, Terre Haute North, Tri-County and West Vigo.

Olson will have four members of his Monrovia staff — Jeremy Behling, Chase Cope, Blake Gill and Bryce Hale — coming with him daily in a busy week. “Monrovia is practicing in the evenings,” Olson said, “and we also have youth camp this week.”

Other coaches from the Black Division are Tim Herrin and J.C. Thomas of Terre Haute South and Corey Miller of South Vermillion, while other schools represented are Cloverdale, Covington, Cumberland, Edgewood, Indian Creek, Lawrenceville, North Central, North Daviess, North Vermillion, OPH, Owen Valley, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke.

Olson’s first experience as an all-star coach has been enjoyable because of “the atmosphere it has, playing in a college stadium,” he said this week. “And meeting a lot of players who have played different styles is a great joy for me.”

“I really like the toughness of the kids we have,” Oliver said. “You’ve got great kids with positive attitudes, and I’m looking forward to what they do on Saturday.”

Other inductees into the WVFCA Hall of Fame this year are Chris Barrett of Terre Haute North and Herb King, most recently of Fountain Central. Two individuals who lost their lives in the past year, coach Mike Meyer of Greencastle and player Jedd Cummings of Eastern Greene, will also be commemorated.

A Friday banquet at the Terre Haute Convention Center will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be obtained through Tom Jones at tom@pacesettersports.com.