WV Carp Club Tournament draws in visitors from around the United States

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Various anglers were ‘hooked’ on the West Virginia Second Annual New River Carp tournament.

Summers County was home to many skilled fishermen for the week. More than one hundred participants signed up to catch the biggest carp for a cash prize!

This was the second annual West Virginia New River Carp Tournament hosted by the West Virginia Carp Club.

The teams consisted of 2-to-4-man teams. Men and women from 13 different states all visited the Mountain State in hopes of the biggest catch.

Team ‘Adams Outdoors’ was visiting West Virginia for the first time.

“I definitely love the scenery because myself personally I’ve fished in New York, I’ve fished some tournaments in New York, [and] I’ve been to North Carolina. This is the first time I’ve fished in West Virginia, and so far, it’s done pretty good,” said Adam Salyers from the Adams Outdoors team.

Other visitors, however, are no stranger to the state.

Team ‘Down South’ visited all the way from Alabama. Last year the team took home second place, but this year they were shooting for that $10,000 cash prize.

The team revealed some of their favorite tricks to catching those monster carp.

“It’s all chumming in the beginning, you got to bring them in. Then, it’s all bait and there is a vast number of things you can do,” said Brandon Megaha with the ‘Down South’ team.

Each team picked the top 4 biggest catches to compete in the tournament. Most teams caught anywhere between 10 to 30 carp per day.

The club will host an award ceremony on Saturday, April 27, 2024 to find out what team makes the cut.

