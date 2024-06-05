WUSA9 becomes the DMV’s official station for the Commanders

“WUSA9 is now the DMV’s official station for the Washington Commanders.”

That was the announcement made Tuesday by station sports director Chick Hernandez and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

In announcing the deal WUSA declared they will have five exclusive shows, as well as broadcast two of the three preseason games for the 2024 season. Hernandez will be the play-by-play announcer for those games.

The five shows announced by WUSA are:

COMMANDERS WEEKLY: Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Airing Sept. 12, 2024 through Jan. 9, 2025

This will be a 30-minute program highlighting the Commanders’ community outreach and inspiring stories and will be hosted by Chick Hernandez.

COMMAND CENTER: Saturdays at 11:35 p.m.; Airing weekly beginning June 8

Bryan Colbert Jr will continue to host and continue to be joined by former Washington Redskins players London Fletcher, Santana Moss, Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot.

THE PLAYER’S CLUB: Sundays at 12:05 a.m.; Airing Sept. 1, 2024 through Jan. 12, 2025

This will be hosted by Fletcher, Moss and Smoot.

THE GAMEPLAN: Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Airing Sept. 1, 2024 through Jan. 12, 2025

This show will be hosted by Colbert and Paulsen, with special recurring guest Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

COMMANDERS KICK-OFF: Sundays at 11:30 a.m.; Airing Sept. 8, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025

WUSA sports hosts Chick Hernandez and Wisdom Martin will lead the show.

Hernandez said he and Quinn will also sit down together on Mondays during the season:

“There’ll be some laughs and of course, if there’s some losses, there’ll be some tough times.”

Quinn responded, “Basically, what that day is, whether it’s for a coach or for a ball player, that’s tell the truth day. This is what happened in the game. And so, on that day we put up the things that we did well. But we also put up the things that need attention or work on. Here’s the lesson, you know, moving forward.”

“Because if you don’t get to the truth, after a win or a loss, you could be missing something. So, we will always do those and debrief the game after action, going back to the military term, like an after-action report, to say, this is what went well, this is what needs attention. This is what we are going to do moving forward.”

“So, those days telling the truth with you and I, that will be no different than what we’ll do with the team, to make sure that we all know how we are going to go about our business together.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire