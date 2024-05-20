Wubben-Moy out of England squad for France games

Lotte Wubben-Moy made 26 appearances for Arsenal in 2023-24 [Getty Images]

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against France with a foot injury.

Wubben-Moy, 25, missed Arsenal's final four games of the Women's Super League (WSL) season, last featuring on 14 April.

The remaining 27 players will report for duty at St George’s Park on Monday, 27 May to prepare for the double-header against Les Bleues on 31 May and 5 June.

It is expected that Wubben-Moy will return to the squad after a "period of recuperation" for the July qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Sweden.

England, who won Euro 2022, sit second and two points behind leaders France in their qualification group, having picked up four points from their opening two games.

Wubben-Moy made her debut for the Lionesses in 2021 and has won 12 caps, scoring once.