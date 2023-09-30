WTF. Grading Indiana football's 44-17 loss to Maryland. Are there any passing marks?

Indiana football suffered one of its worst losses of Tom Allen’s tenure falling 44-17 on the road in College Park against Maryland.

Here's the Hoosiers report card for Week 5….(spoiler alert: it’s ugly):

OFFENSE: F-

What can you say? Indiana is regressing on offense at an alarming rate. The Hoosiers squandered the few scoring chances it did have — this was the third straight game with a turnover on downs inside the 15-yard line — and the performance won’t quiet the growing chorus of fans calling for coach Tom Allen to move on from offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Indiana has been held without a touchdown in 13 of the 16 quarters it has played against FBS opponents this season. That stat alone sums up IU’s offensive failures.

DEFENSE: F

Maryland sensed weakness with Indiana starting corner Nic Toomer and safety Louis Moore sidelined on Saturday. Terrapins starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had the green light to attack down field and it started with a 62-yard completion on the first play. Their first three scoring drives combined for six (!) plays. It was just a complete collapse, there’s no other way to look at it. All the promise this group showed in the opener against Ohio State vanished in ugly fashion.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F+

Jaylin Lucas had a long kick return after Maryland’s impressive opening drive, but he was shaky on punt returns and went backwards multiple times inside Indiana’s own 20-yard line. The bigger concern was a disastrous performance — like really, really bad — from the punt team.

The first three punts from James Evans went less than 40 yards and the coverage team was flagged for penalties while allowing solid returns on two of them. The Hoosiers also failed to convert a fake punt early in the third quarter, but that was at least well-executed despite falling just short of the first down. The plus is for the blocked field goal in the fourth quarter.

