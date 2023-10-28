WTA Finals 2023: When is it, where is it taking place and who is playing?

(left to right) Marketa Vondrousova, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari pose with the trophy - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Billie Jean King says tennis has to “wake up” after a scheduling clash with the WTA Finals means top players will be absent from the Billie Jean King Cup for the second year running.



World No 2 Iga Swiatek and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff will be absent from the women’s team event in Seville next month due to competing at the WTA Finals, which is being held on the other side of the world in Mexico a few days prior.

The WTA belatedly confirmed Cancun as the venue for its upcoming flagship finals event, which is being played from October 29 to November 5. The geographical distance and dates make it extremely difficult for top players to get back in time to prepare for the ITF’s BJK Cup Finals, which begin on Nov 7 in Spain.

There are no direct flights between Cancun and Seville. The same issue saw Swiatek skip the opportunity to represent Poland last season too, and King says the WTA’s late planning - only announcing the venue on September 7 - needs to be addressed.

“We’ve [the ITF] had our date for a long time, I think you should ask the WTA - they’re the ones that put their date in a few weeks [ago],” King, who is a founding member of the WTA, told reporters on Wednesday. “As far as our sport, I think we all need to figure out a better calendar for the players and everybody knowing what’s going to happen, because you can’t start making these decisions on the finals in like September. It’s only fair. Can you imagine if a major didn’t know its dates?

“We’ve got seven basic pillars [governing bodies] and very few sports have to deal with that. Our sport needs to wake up that we are competing against other sports. Instead of worrying so much, internalising about ‘I want my tournament to be the best’ or ‘I want this’, just stop. Let’s make this work so everybody wins.”

How to watch the WTA Finals on TV in the UK

The UK broadcasting rights to show the tournament this year are yet to be confirmed. In 2022, the event was shown on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the WTA Finals on TV in the US

The US broadcasting rights to show the tournament this year are yet to be confirmed. In 2022, the event was shown on Tennis Channel.

When are the WTA Finals taking place?

The tournament begins on October 29 and ends with the final on November 5.

Where are the WTA Finals being held?

The tournament will take place in Cancun, Mexico.

Who is competing in the singles?

Karolina Muchova has withdrawn with a continuing right wrist injury. Muchova, who was the eighth player to qualify for the season-ending tournament, will be replaced in the singles draw by first alternate Maria Sakkari.

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur Maria Sakkari

What is the WTA Finals prize money?

This year’s prize money figures are yet to be confirmed. In 2022, the total prize pool was $5,000,000.

Which British players were involved?

No British players are competing in the singles or doubles.

Who is the defending champion?

France’s Caroline Garcia won the season-ending event last year. She beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final, 7-6 (4), 6-4, to become the second French woman to win after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005.

