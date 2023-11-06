WTA Finals 2023: Latest results, today’s matches, how to watch on TV and prize money

Pegula will face Swiatek in Monday's final - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Iga Swiatek gave herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-suspended semi-final on Sunday.

The second-seeded Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland, will meet the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 29-year-old from the United States, today for the trophy at the tour’s season-ending championship. Both players went undefeated during round-robin play and have claimed all eight sets they’ve played on the outdoor hard court in Cancun.

The final was supposed to be held Sunday, but a series of showers throughout the week continued on Saturday, when Pegula defeated Coco Gauff in the first semi-final. The second semi-final, Swiatek vs. Sabalenka, was stopped in the fourth game.

When they resumed on Sunday, Swiatek quickly broke, then moved out to a 4-1 lead and never really looked back. Swiatek consistently out-hit the powerful Sabalenka, the runner-up at last year’s WTA Finals, from the baseline and wound up with more winners, 16-13, while also making fewer than half as many unforced errors, 23-10.

Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam champion, also saved both break points she faced and won three of Sabalenka’s service games.

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January for her first major title, could have guaranteed herself remaining at No. 1 by beating Swiatek. Instead, a victory over Pegula would allow Swiatek to rise from No. 2 to regain the top spot she held from April 2022 to this September, when Sabalenka overtook her.

Swiatek carries a 10-match winning streak into today’s final; Pegula has won nine in a row.

Today’s order of play (UK time)

Jessica Pegula vs Iga Swiatek (9.30pm)

Results

October 29

Jessica Pegula beat Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka beat Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1

October 30

Iga Swiatek beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

Coco Gauff beat Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1

October 31

Elena Rybakina beat Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2)

Jessica Pegula beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3

November 1

Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-0, 7-5

Ons Jabeur beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3

November 2

Jessica Pegula beat Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2

November 3

Coco Gauff beat Marketa Vondrousova 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-1, 6-2

November 4

Jessica Pegula beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1

November 5

Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2

How to watch the WTA Finals on TV in the UK

Amazon Prime Video is showing the tournament this year.

How to watch the WTA Finals on TV in the US

The US broadcasting rights to show the tournament this year belong to Tennis Channel with coverage starting at 3.30pm (ET).

When is the final?

The tournament started on October 29 and ends with the final today. Bad weather means the final could not be played on November 5, as originally scheduled.

Where are the WTA Finals being held?

The tournament is taking place in Cancun, Mexico. The location was only confirmed in early September, which prompted Aryna Sabalenka to complain about the poor organisation of the tournament.

Who was competing in the singles?

Karolina Muchova was the eighth player to qualify but withdrew due to a right wrist injury. She was replaced in the singles draw by first alternate Maria Sakkari.

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur Maria Sakkari

The players pose for a photo ahead of the WTA Finals - Getty Images/Robert Prange

What were the WTA Finals singles groups?

Bacalar Group

1. Aryna Sabalenka

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

8. Maria Sakkari

Chetumal Group

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

What was the format?

The tournament is played in a round-robin format with eight players split into two groups of four. The top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals with the player finishing first from each group facing the second-placed finisher from the other.

What is the WTA Finals prize money?

The total WTA Finals prize pool is £7,423,550. Players are awarded a set amount of points/prize money for playing each match, plus additional points and prize money for each win. If a player goes unbeaten and wins the title, they can win £2,494,254.

Which British players are involved?

No British players are competing in the singles or doubles.

Who was last year’s champion?

France’s Caroline Garcia won the season-ending event last year. She beat Sabalenka in the final, 7-6 (4), 6-4, to become the second French woman to win after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005.