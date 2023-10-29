WTA Elite Trophy: Beatriz Haddad Maia beats Zheng Qinwen for biggest title of career

The final lasted two hours and 51 minutes, making it the longest tour-level straight-sets match of the season

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia held off Zheng Qinwen to win the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China on Sunday.

The world number 19 took two hours and 51 minutes to beat China's Zheng 7-6 (13-11) 7-6 (7-4) and claim the biggest victory of her career.

It is Haddad Maia's first title above WTA 250 level and her third overall.

Elsewhere, Britain's Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram won the Vienna Open doubles final after beating Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

The WTA Elite Trophy is a season-ending event for players ranked between ninth and 19th, with those ranked higher competing in the WTA Finals.

Haddad Maia will move to at least 11th in the world rankings following the WTA Finals, which get underway in Cancun later on Sunday.

The Brazilian also has the chance to get her hands on another trophy on Sunday as she joins up with Russian partner Veronika Kudermetova to face second-seeded pair Miyu Kato of Japan and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi in the doubles final.

In an 86-minute first set, Haddad Maia missed three set points in the tie-break before claiming the opener.

Zheng dropped serve first in the second, but the 21-year-old was roared on by her home crowd and levelled the scores at 3-3 - only to lose serve in the next game.

With Haddad Maia serving for the title, the world number 18 again fought back to level at 5-5 and came within two points of taking the second set after racing to a 30-0 lead on the Brazilian's serve at 6-5.

However, Haddad Maia's serve proved stronger in the tie-break as she sent down three service winners - the last on her second championship point.

In Vienna, second seeds Salisbury and Ram won 6-4 7-5 12-10 against US duo Lammons and Withrow.

It is the pair's first title together since winning the US Open - their third in a row - in September.