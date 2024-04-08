WTA Charleston Open: Danielle Collins beats Daria Kasatkina to continue final season form

Collins has won 22 matches this season [Getty Images]

Danielle Collins' rich form in what will be her final season continued as she beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to win the Charleston Open.

Collins, 30, made it back-to-back tournament wins following last week's Miami Open success.

The American, who has announced plans to retire at the end of this season, has now won 13 matches in a row.

"I'm blessed to be able to have the opportunity to live out my dream, I am so grateful," said Collins.

Collins, who will move up to 15th in the world rankings, took 77 minutes to defeat Kasatkina, the 2017 Charleston winner.

The 2022 Australian Open runner-up announced in January that she would be retiring to focus on starting a family.

"I was going to stay that I'm going to miss you on the tour but after this match, I'm not sure," Kasatkina, 26, joked following their match.

"Enjoy these moments, you are playing amazing," she added.

Serena Williams was the last player to win Miami and Charleston in the same year, in 2013.

Only world number one Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, the world number four, have more wins than Collins' 22 this season.