WSU's Pole, Robinson expected to return this weekend against Oregon State, plus other injury updates

Sep. 18—PULLMAN — Washington State is expecting the return of two key pieces who missed last weekend's game.

Left tackle Esa Pole and cornerback Javan Robinson, both of whom sat out with injuries during their team's win over Northern Colorado, should be able to play Saturday's game against No. 14 Oregon State, head coach Jake Dickert said.

"We have to have a great week of practice," Dickert said, referring to the return of Pole and Robinson.

WSU is also hoping defensive back Tanner Moku, who has missed all three of the Cougars' three games this season, will be able to play on Saturday. Moku has been recovering from a leg injury, and he got his walking boot removed last week.

Linebacker Ahmad McCullough, a Maryland transfer who profiled as a starter ahead of the season, made his season debut during the Northern Colorado game. He sat out for the final week of fall camp with an injury, which prevented him from playing in each of his team's first two games. On Saturday, McCullough made one solo tackle, entering the game once the Cougars had pulled away from the Bears.

McCullough will be able to play against Oregon State, Dickert said, but he'll have to work his way back into a larger job.

"When guys get healthy, you gotta play yourself back into a role," Dickert said.. "That'll be (the case) with Ahmad, and that's what he's working towards."

Washington State running back Nakia Watson, whose early exit with an injury prevented him from building on his season-best outing on Saturday, will also be able to play on Saturday, Dickert said.

"I think Nakia is gonna be just fine. I really do," Dickert said. "He's had a little bit of an ankle deal as we went through fall camp, but I think he just kinda tweaked it a little bit as he was finishing that deal. I just took him out precautionary-wise and he'll be ready to go."