WSU's Oscar Cluff joins Pac-12 Network after career night in Pullman

Pac-12 Network

Washington State student-athlete Oscar Cluff joined Pac-12 Network after the Cougars defeated Oregon State by a final score of 65-58 on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Pullman. Cluff set career highs in points (20), rebounds (8) and blocks (3) in the victory.