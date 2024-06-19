WSU's Jackson, Leger-Walker receive Tom Hansen Medal

Jun. 19—SAN RAMON, Calif. — The Pac-12 announced the 2023-24 Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipients Monday, with Washington State's Brennan Jackson and Charlisse Leger-Walker both receiving the honors.

The Conference Medal is awarded annually to each Pac-12 member institution's outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership, according to a release by WSU Athletics.

Jackson, a native of Temecula, California, was a member of the Cougar football team before being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft in April. The sixth-year edge received his second straight All-Pac-12 Second Team last fall, was fourth in the conference in both tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.5) and returned three fumbles for touchdowns, leading the nation.

Leger-Walker, a Waikato, New Zealand, native and member of the Cougar women's basketball team, was a three-time All-American Honorable Mention selection who started 21 games for WSU last winter before suffering a season-ending knee injury in January. She completed her WSU career with the second-most made threes (199), third-most points (1,743), fourth in assists (389), fourth in points per game (16.6) and ninth-moth games started (105) in program history.