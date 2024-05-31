WSU's game against Texas Tech set for Fox broadcast, Apple Cup slated for Peacock

May 30—PULLMAN — Washington State's 2024 schedule is all but complete, rounding out with the announcement that two early games are set for national audiences.

WSU's Sept. 7 home matchup with Texas Tech will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Fox, per the release, while the Sept. 14 Apple Cup at Seattle's Lumen Field will be shown on the streaming service Peacock, with a kickoff time of 12:30 p.m.

Three of the Cougars' road games will also appear on national TV.

WSU's Oct. 26 game against San Diego State will air at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports, and the team's games against Boise State (Sept. 28), Fresno State (Oct. 12) and New Mexico (Nov. 16) will be televised by Fox or Fox Sports 1. The kickoff times of those games will be announced either later this summer or as 12-day picks during the season, according to a release.

WSU's schedule also includes five home games on The CW, as previously announced, including Aug. 31 against Portland State (noon kickoff); Sept. 20 against San Jose State (7 p.m.); Oct. 19 against Hawaii (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.); Nov. 9 against Utah State (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.); Nov. 23 at Oregon State (3:30 p.m.); and Nov. 30 against Wyoming (3:30 p.m.).

For the Cougars' games against Utah State and Hawaii, kickoff times will be announced no later than 12 days prior to game day.

Washington State and Oregon State, the two Pac-12 holdovers left behind by the departing 10 schools in conference realignment, are using a two-year grace period allowed by the NCAA to try to rebuild the conference. Neither team is eligible for the Mountain West title next season, as they are not operating as affiliate members, only playing MWC teams as part of a scheduling agreement.

Here is WSU's 2024 schedule (all times PT):

Aug. 31 vs. Portland State — noon on The CW

Sept. 7 vs. Texas Tech — 7:30 p.m. on Fox

Sept. 14 vs. Washington (Lumen Field) — 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

Sept. 20 vs. San Jose State — 7 p.m. on The CW

Sept. 28 at Boise State — Fox/FS1/TBD

Oct. 12 at Fresno State — Fox/FS1/TBD

Oct. 19 vs. Hawaii — 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. on The CW

Oct. 26 at San Diego State — 7:30 p.m./CBS Sports

Nov. 9 vs. Utah State — 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. on The CW

Nov. 16 at New Mexico — Fox/FS1/TBD

Nov. 23 at Oregon State — 3:30 p.m. on The CW

Nov. 30 vs. Wyoming — 3:30 p.m. on The CW