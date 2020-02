CJ Elleby poured in a career-best 34 points in WSU's win over Washington to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors. Elleby added 10 boards for his fourth double-double of the season. His performance helped WSU improve to 14-10 overall, its most total wins since 2011-12, and 5-6 in Pac-12 play, its most league wins since 2014-15.

