WSU WR Kyle Williams reportedly hitting the transfer portal, capitalizing on new NCAA rule

Dec. 27—PULLMAN — Washington State is taking the brunt of a recent NCAA decision.

WSU wide receiver Kyle Williams is hitting the transfer portal, according to a report from On 3 Sports, taking advantage of the NCAA allowing a second undergraduate transfer without penalty.

Under previous rules, Williams would not have been able to transfer again without sitting out a year (without a waiver), since he came from UNLV ahead of the 2023 season. Earlier this month, though, a West Virginia judge overturned that rule — allowing multitime transfers to play at their new school immediately.

Williams played the first three years of his career at UNLV, then transferred to WSU ahead of the 2023 season, piling up 61 catches for 842 yards and six touchdowns this fall. He became the Cougars' best deep-ball receiver and a favorite target of former quarterback Cam Ward, who has yet to share his decision after hitting the portal early this month.

Williams' entrance makes 17 Cougars in the transfer portal.

For the Cougars, it signals a fresh start at the wide receiver spot. Both of their top receivers, Williams and Josh Kelly, have both moved on. Starting slot receiver Lincoln Victor graduated and declared for the NFL, and fellow slot receiver Isaiah Hamilton also graduated. Reserve wideout Orion Peters announced he was entering the portal earlier this week.

Candidates to take their places include current WSU receivers, players such as Carlos Hernandez, Tsion Nunnally and Leyton Smithson. In WSU's 2024 signing class are true freshmen Landon Wright, Chris Barnes, Isaiah Cobbs and junior college transfer wideout Tony Freeman, who comes from the College of San Mateo in California.

The other current WSU players who could take advantage of the NCAA's new rule are defensive lineman Nusi Malani, who came from Virginia; linebacker Davon Hicks, who transferred from South Florida; defensive back Kasen Kinchen, who came from Washington; punter Max Hoskins, who transferred from Iowa; and tight end Billy Riviere III, a former player at North Dakota.

The Cougars have offers out to wide receivers Tobias Burrell, Independence (Kansas) CC; Leland Smith, Fullerton (California) College; Jaylan Brown, Nacogdoches (Texas) High; and Gatlin Bair, Burley (Idaho) High, who committed to Boise State until the Broncos made a change at head coach. Bair will serve a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission before returning in 2026.