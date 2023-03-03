WSU sweeps season series vs. Washington, ends regular season on 6-game hot streak
TJ Bamba dropped a career-high 36 points as Washington State men's basketball defeated Washington by a final score of 93-84 on Thursday, March 2 in Seattle. Keion Brooks Jr. finished with a team-high 22 points for the Huskies.