WSU superfans add to tailgate culture in Pullman

Washington State superfan Reggie Day is one of many WSU fans who wait to set up their tailgates the night before Cougars games in Martin Stadium's RV lot. He joined the Pac-12 on the Road crew to talk about what it means to have a "tailgate family", and how Cougar football impacts life on the Palouse. For more insight on the football gameday culture at Washington State, tune in to "The Pregame" live from campus this Saturday at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

