WSU star safety Jaden Hicks declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Jan. 5—PULLMAN — Jaden Hicks has played his final college snap.

Washington State's star safety announced as much in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing that he'll be declaring for the NFL Draft, forgoing his final years of college eligibility.

It amounts to a costly development for WSU, which loses its best secondary player. Last season, Hicks totaled 76 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four pass breakups and three sacks, emerging as one of the country's top safeties.

An All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick last season, the strong safety finished last season with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 81.8, which ranked seventh among Pac-12 safeties. He permitted 21 receptions on 32 targets.

That is now two former Cougs who decided to turn down college eligibility in favor of turning pro: Hicks and former quarterback Cam Ward, who made his announcement on Monday.

Who will replace Hicks at Washington State? Candidates include current players, like returners Reece Sylvester and Tanner Moku. There's also pieces in the incoming signing class, like true freshmen Kayo Patu and Tyson Weaver, both of whom WSU head coach Jake Dickert mentioned last month could play safety.

It's also possible that rising sophomore Adrian Wilson could move over from free safety next fall.