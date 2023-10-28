WSU to see familiar faces against ASU

Oct. 28—There will be some familiar faces on the opposing sideline when Washington State faces Arizona State today in Tempe, Ariz.

If the Cougars are going to shed their three-game losing streak, they'll have to outsmart a couple folks who used to wear crimson.

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward is the former WSU defensive coordinator and senior linebacker Tre Brown was a co-starter for the Cougs a year ago.

WSU (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) and ASU (1-6, 0-4) kick off at 5 p.m. today (Pac-12 Networks) in the desert.

"Defensively, I think we know each other very well," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "You've gotta play that cat-and-mouse game a little bit."

Scouting the Sun Devils

ASU's one-win record is deceiving.

The Sun Devils last week played a tough game against No. 5 Washington on the road, losing 15-7 in Seattle.

It's taken time for the Sun Devils to find their identity on offense as they've shuffled through four different quarterbacks and a host of players on the offensive line, but one constant has remained all season — the play of running back Cam Skattebo.

The junior has a modest 418 rushing yards, a 4.0 rushing average and six touchdowns on the season. No other player has more than two touchdowns for ASU.

"Skattebo is as physical as it gets," Dickert said. "You're not going to bring him down with just one guy. I think he's given that team a lift and just plays the game the right way."

On defense, ASU defensive lineman Prince Dorbah terrorizes opposing QBs with 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and three quarterback hurries.

Brown has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks on the season.

A must-win game for WSU

Dickert's first win as a Cougar coach came against the Sun Devils back in 2021 when he was named the acting head coach after the dismissal of Nick Rolovich.

That victory went a long way in Dickert being named WSU's new head coach one month later after an upset win against Washington in the Apple Cup and a 3-1 record to close out the regular season.

Dickert and the Cougs need to find that magic again to get their season back on track.

WSU quarterback Cam Ward enters the game fifth in the country in passing (316.7 yards per game) and sixth in total offense (335.4) — marks that on paper should be good enough to help the Cougs outscore an ASU team that averages just 17 points per game.

The WSU defense has struggled allowing big plays the last couple of weeks. Going back to the basics and shoring up their tackling was a major focus in practice this week.

Odds and ends

Washington State is a 5.5-point favorite according to draftkings.com. ... ASU owns an all-time series lead of 27-17-2 but the Cougars have won four of the last five games going back to 2015. ... WSU won last year's contest 28-18 in Pullman.

Quote of note

"You've gotta be obsessed with winning and everything that comes into account for that, whether it's going to school, picking up trash in the locker room. Every little detail matters. Little things are what's going to win you these games." — WSU wide receiver Lincoln Victor

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.