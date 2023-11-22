WSU RB Nakia Watson is returning to form -- which may be the best news of all for the Cougs

Nov. 21—PULLMAN — Over the weekend, Nakia Watson showed something he rarely had all season.

Washington State's starting running back looked quick, decisive, agile, like someone had lifted whatever hex hovered over him during the first nine games of the season.

Turns out, maybe someone had.

"That was probably the only game this season that he's been fully healthy," WSU quarterback Cam Ward said.

Watson may not be the Cougars' best player, but he might be one of their most important ones. He's been battling various injuries all season, and without a credible running game, Washington State's offense has suffered. At their worst, the Cougars have been lifeless and predictable, a one-dimensional outfit that hasn't run the ball.

At its best, the Cougars' offense is layered and multiple — which is where Watson comes in. In WSU's win over Colorado on Friday, Watson may have registered just eight carries for 47 yards, but that was a season high for him. That helped Washington State rack up 56 points, including 42 straight at one point, the threat of the running game opening up the rest of the hosts' offense.

Was WSU's offense perfect in that win? Hardly. The Cougars lost two fumbles, and Ward misfired on a few occasions. But this has always been the way to unlock Washington State's offense: Get the running game going, force the defense to commit extra defenders to the box, then let Ward drop back and pick apart opposing secondaries.

"It changes a lot," WSU receiver Lincoln Victor said. "When you can dominate the line of scrimmage and you can run the ball, not only does that (open up) the perimeter and give us receivers a chance to block and put that on tape, but it gives the offense a variety of plays to open up. I think when (Watson is) on, it opens up so many more passing lanes and so many lanes for not only our offense, but we can become so much more versatile and not one-dimensional."

As Washington State prepares to visit No. 4 Washington on Saturday, the final Apple Cup as a Pac-12 affair on the line, that may be the best news of all for the Cougars: Watson is feeling like himself again. If his outing in Friday's game is any indication, WSU's offense may be in position to put a scare in UW's defense.

Watson's highlights stood out like a sore thumb. In the second quarter, WSU backed up deep in its territory, Watson took a handoff and surged upfield 8 yards. Later in the same quarter, he took a shotgun handoff, stuck his right foot in the ground and bolted left, past the line of scrimmage and into the second level, a 9-yard gain that set up another touchdown moments later.

He didn't stop there. On the same series, on a third-and-1 play, he took another handoff, this time racing past the first level, through an arm tackle and into the secondary, where he gained 11 yards before hitting the ground. On a second-down play, he was met early in his run, so he stuck his shoulder in a Colorado defender and fell forward for a first down.

Then there was the play that showcased how good Watson is feeling — and, in a sneaky way, Ward's feel for the game. On third-and-long early in the second quarter, Ward and Watson stood in the backfield, when Ward noticed something about Colorado's defense: The Buffs had loaded the box, showing blitz. So he checked into a different play.

Ward snapped the ball. Watson ran to the flat. Ward lobbed a perfect pass. Watson did the rest, zooming 23 yards into the end zone, a quick-strike touchdown that gave Watson a chance to show how nimble he's feeling, and gave Ward an opportunity to show he has a keen eye to go with his strong arm.

"We got a chance to get Nakia back healthy. He's gonna be healthy going into this game," Ward said. "He's a big part of our offense. For him to be playing beside me, he hasn't missed a blitz all season, which helps us in our pass game. So it's good to see him moving like that again."

Part of the credit goes to WSU's offensive line, which has languished in the run-blocking game this season. After 11 games, the Cougars rank last in Pro Football Focus' run-blocking grades, with a figure of 49.8. But that doesn't resemble the way WSU blocked for Watson. Impromptu left tackle Christian Hilborn did a nice job of clearing pathways, as did redshirt sophomore Rod Tialavea, who subbed in for injured tackle Esa Pole.

Good run-blocking or not, though, the Cougars have needed someone to take the reins at running back. Watson was supposed to be the guy, but he's been fighting to get back healthy. Jaylen Jenkins was supposed to be his backup, but he was dismissed from the team in October. His backup, walk-on Dylan Paine, just returned to action after missing three games with a high-ankle sprain.

Watson will have to prove Saturday if he's all the way back, but he's coming off one of his most promising outings all season. That can only mean good things for Washington State and its offense.

"It was good to see some old flashes," WSU coach Jake Dickert said of Watson. "Hopefully, let's be on track to finish really strong."