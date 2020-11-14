WSU RB Max Borghi likely not available against the Oregon Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Last week, Washington State Cougars junior running back Max Borghi was unavailable due to a reported back injury.

The 5’10”, 198-pound back was expected to carry a majority of the load not just tonight but throughout this season for WSU first-year head coach Nick Rolovich.

Borghi has played in all 13 games the previous two years at Washington State and even in the Cougs’ aerial attack offensive philosophy, still put up big numbers on the ground: he carried the ball 127 times for 817 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

Reports from Pullman, Washington on Saturday indicate that Borghi was not on the field for warm ups and likely out once again against the Oregon Ducks.

#WSU running backs are on the field and no Max Borghi. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 14, 2020

HIs replacement, senior Deon McIntosh, filled in nicely and recorded 18 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers in a 38-28 win in Corvallis, Oregon.

Last Saturday vs. Stanford, the Ducks defense allowed 197 rushing yards on the ground in their 35-14 win over the visiting Cardinal.

Even without Borghi, the Cougs run game will get its chances in WSU first-year head coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot style offense.