WSU radio broadcaster Matt Chazanow leaving for same job at NC State

Jun. 13—Washington State will have to find a new voice of its sports programs.

Matt Chazanow, WSU's director of broadcast operations for Learfield calling football, men's basketball and baseball, is taking a job calling sports at NC State, the Wolfpack program announced Thursday.

Chazanow joined the Cougars in 2015, also hosting weekly coaches shows and hosting podcasts with WSU coaches.

"I am so thrilled for this incredible opportunity," Chazanow said via NC State release. "The passion and power of the Pack is renowned in college athletics and to be entrusted to take the baton from Gary Hahn and tell the stories of NC State is truly humbling. I can't wait to get started."

A 2006 graduate of Syracuse University, Chazanow's experience includes seven years as Learfield's senior network manager, where was based out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, about 100 miles outside of Raleigh. Chazanow is married to the former Ashley Randleman, a native of Jonesville, North Carolina.

In 2015, WSU replaced longtime broadcaster Bud Nameck on football and radio broadcasts with Chazanow despite Nameck's 30-year association with the school.