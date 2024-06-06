WSU pitcher Tommy LaPour enters transfer portal: report

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the arms in Wichita State’s weekend rotation last season has entered the transfer portal, according to a report Tuesday from Pro Baseball Radar.

Named the AAC Newcomer of the Year last season, LaPour is heading into his second season in college. As a freshman, he finished the year with a 6-3 record and an ERA of 4.25 in 78 innings pitched.

LaPour’s final college outing came in the AAC Tournament last week. In a 14-4 win over East Carolina, he threw 6.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out three.

It’s worth noting that just because he entered the transfer portal doesn’t mean he can’t opt to return to the Shockers. The transfer portal gives athletes in all sports the ability to be contacted by other coaches regarding their next steps.

