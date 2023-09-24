WSU and OSU face off for quasi-Pac-12 'championship'

Sep. 23—Might as well call this game the Pac-12 championship.

Two top-25 programs left behind in the tumult of conference realignment face off to open Pac-12 Conference play at 4 p.m. today when No. 21 Washington State (3-0) hosts No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) at Gesa Field. The game will be televised nationally on Fox.

Much has already been said about how WSU and OSU are the last two universities committed to the Pac-12 after this season, so let's take a look at some keys to the game:

WSU must limit rush game, chunk passes

Oregon State sophomore running back Damien Martinez is the top rusher in the Pac-12 at 117 yards per game and the Beavers as a team average 219 yards per contest.

But the offense's most dangerous aspect might be what it does after it lulls a defense to sleep with its run game — launch the ball down the field.

The OSU huddle is led by Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who likes to hit receivers deep down the field on the play-action pass.

The junior passed for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns on the East Coast before taking his talents west and transferring to OSU this season.

"They'll take some shots down the field and the quarterback is really good at leveling the ball in there," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "So we've gotta limit those explosive plays to make them earn everything."

For WSU, Ward must be great

No Football Bowl Subdivision quarterback has thrown more passes without an interception this season than WSU QB Cam Ward and his 109 attempts.

Ward enters the game fourth in the NCAA in total offense (373 yards per game) and fifth in passing (331.5).

He'll need to keep up his near-perfect season if WSU is going to get past an OSU team that has limited two of its first three opponents to single-digit points.

WSU has struggled to get the running game going as is evident by Ward leading his team in rushing in two of the first three games and only having 95 yards and a 3.0 average to show for it. It won't get any easier against OSU, so Ward's arm and ability to extend plays in the passing game will be key for the Cougars.

"We play a tough quarterback here," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. "I think he's playing at a high level. He's played a lot in that scheme, can create (plays), extend. ... It's a challenging, challenging scheme when you have a quarterback with that type of talent."

OSU's pass rush is a handful

The Beavers sacked Ward a whopping six times when the two teams played last season — a 24-10 OSU win in Corvallis — and the team is a menace to opposing quarterbacks again this season.

OSU's 12 sacks are tied for No. 7 in the nation and are tops in the Pac-12.

The Beavers like to spread the wealth defensively with nine separate players contributing to those 12 sacks. Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins (two sacks, four tackles for loss) is one of many Beavers who could be a handful for the Cougars.

"Their defensive line is a problem and it's the strength of their defense," Dickert said. "I think they're very athletic and they play within themselves with power, and we've got to match that."

Odds and ends

Oregon State is a three-point favorite according to draftkings.com. ... Dickert is the third WSU coach to start 3-0 in each of his first two seasons and first in more than 100 years (John R. Bender, 1906-08; Gus Welch, 1919-20). ... An OSU win would give the Beavers their longest streak since they won nine straight from 1966-67.

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.