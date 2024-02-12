WSU’s Myles Rices earns third straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva
WSU’s Myles Rices earned third straight and sixth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva, of the season. Helped Washington State climb into second place in the Pac-12 with its first sweep through Oregon since 2008-09, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Led all players with 21 points and had team highs of nine rebounds and three assists in 62-56 victory at Oregon. Had eight points, six assists and four rebounds in 64-58 win at Oregon State. League-leading sixth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor, surpassing Mouhamed Gueye for most in school history and tied for second-most in a season since award's inception in 2019-20 (Evan Mobley 7, Harrison Ingram 6).