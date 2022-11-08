WSU’s Mouhamed Gueye ‘really happy’ after unselfish play leads to season-opening victory
Washington State student-athlete Mouhamed Gueye joins Pac-12 Networks' Dan Dickau following his fourth career double-double in an 83-61 win over Texas State on Monday, Nov. 7 in Pullman. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.