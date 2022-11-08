WSU’s Mouhamed Gueye ‘really happy’ after unselfish play leads to season-opening victory

Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) -A German-flagged charity vessel refused to leave the Sicilian port of Catania on Sunday, after Italian authorities said not all the migrants it was carrying could disembark, the NGO responsible for the vessel said. Earlier on Sunday, Rome said minors and people in need of urgent medical care, in total 144 of 179 passengers, could disembark from Humanity 1, which had been permitted to dock in Catania. Humanity 1 and two other vessels - carrying between almost 1,000 migrants - had been at sea off Italy for more than a week awaiting permission to dock from the country's right-wing government that took office last month.