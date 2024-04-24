WSU makes fourth offseason addition with commitment from former EWU center Dane Erikstrup

Apr. 23—PULLMAN — Washington State coach David Riley keeps making Cougars out of Eagles.

WSU's latest addition is former Eastern Washington center Dane Erikstrup, a 6-foot-11 rising senior who announced his commitment on Tuesday. The third former EWU player to follow Riley to WSU this offseason, Erikstrup will have one year of eligibility.

Erikstrup, who started his career at Division II Cal Poly Pomona before playing his next two seasons at EWU, averaged 11 points in 19 minutes per game last season. He shot 35% from beyond the arc on about four attempts per game, although that percentage dipped to 26% in Big Sky play.

Erikstrup joins wing LeJuan Watts and center Ethan Price as former EWU players to commit to WSU, following Riley, who led the Eagles to back-to-back Big Sky regular-season titles. Riley and the Cougs also have an offer out to junior wing Cedric Coward, who is in the transfer portal.

Erikstrup started two games for EWU last season. In January, he scored a season-best 32 points in a win over South Dakota — complete with a 7-for-12 showing on 3-pointers — and followed it with a 27-point outing against North Dakota State three days later. He registered one double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Portland Bible College.

WSU also added Lapwai (Idaho) High star Kase Wynott on Sunday.

An Oregon native, Erikstrup has dual American and Danish passports. His addition helps Riley fill the void left by the 10 Cougars to enter the transfer portal this offseason, six of whom have found new homes, including senior wing Andrej Jakimovski (Colorado) and guard Myles Rice (Indiana).

Cougars still in the portal include walk-on center AJ LeBeau, forward AJ Rohosy, forward Spencer Mahoney, wing Kymany Houinsou and guard Joseph Yesufu. All retain the option to return to WSU.