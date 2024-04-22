WSU lands Lapwai's Kase Wynott, Idaho's high school all-time leading scorer

Apr. 21—PULLMAN — Washington State's newest commit is the all-time leading scorer in Idaho high school history.

It's Lapwai High's Kase Wynott, who announced his commitment on Sunday, moving away from Utah State, which he was previously committed to until coach Danny Sprinkle left for the job at Washington.

The 6-foot-6 Wynott, who chose WSU over offers from Utah State and UW, set the Idaho all-time scoring record last season with nearly 3,000 career points. Scoring 36 points per game, Wynott led Lapwai to a 1AD1 state championship. The Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year last season, Wynott also averaged 13.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists, logging a career-high 68 points in one game, also a state record for a single game.

Wynott, the state's No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2024 according to PrepHoops, leaves Lapwai as a three-time state champion and a four-time first-team all-state pick. His college home in Pullman resides roughly an hour outside of Lapwai.

It's the third offseason addition for coach David Riley, who secured commitments last week from center Ethan Price and wing LeJuan Watts of Eastern Washington, his previous school. That's helping the Cougars plug the holes of six players who have found new homes out of the transfer portal, including senior wing Andrej Jakimovski, who announced his commitment to Colorado on Sunday.

Five Cougars remain in the portal: Walk-on center AJ LeBeau, forward AJ Rohosy, forward Spencer Mahoney, wing Kymany Houinsou and guard Joseph Yesufu. All retain the option to return to WSU.