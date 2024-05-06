WSU hosts Plains Regional Regatta for area rowing teams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University hosted the Plains Regional Regatta for area rowing teams on Sunday.

Participating teams included K-State, KU, OSU, WSU and others battle it out on the Arkansas River.

Girls on the Run ends spring season with 5K

Even with the weather, teams left their all out on the river.

“It’s been great, and Mother Nature did cut us a break. We were supposed to get rain, and she decided to show a little mercy on us, and we’re glad for that,” said WSU Rowing Head Coach Calvin Cupp.

Races started every 10 minutes and went for 1,600 meters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.