WSU football by the numbers

Sep. 14—Washington State football and the Pac-12 Conference as a whole are off to one of their best football starts ever — a bit ironic considering the state of the conference with 10 teams leaving after this year.

Here's a look at some standout facts and figures going into Week 3's games this weekend.

8

The record number of Pac-12 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week.

No. 5 USC, No. 8 Washington, No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado, No. 23 WSU and No. 24 UCLA make up nearly a third of the top 25 teams in the country.

Pac-12 teams have combined for a 21-4 record so far this season and the conference was undefeated in Week 1.

2-0

WSU coach Jake Dickert's record against the Wisconsin Badgers after Saturday's 31-22 win — the team he idolized growing up in the Cheese State.

$2,000+

The amount of money WSU kicker Dean Janikowski raised last week for his "More Than A Kick" campaign to help those with cancer.

This is the second year Janikowski is doing the fundraiser he started in honor of his mother, Heather Janikowski.

He hopes to raise at least $30,000 this season. The fundraiser can be found at pledgeit.org/more-than-a-kick-2023.

3-40-1

The number of catches, receiving yards and touchdowns former WSU wide receiver River Cracraft had for the Miami Dolphins in their 36-34 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

Not a bad stat line for the backup wideout, who was the only former Cougar to get an NFL victory in Week 1.

2018

The year WSU edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson began their college football careers in Pullman.

A combination of extra COVID-19 eligibility, redshirt years, injuries and other factors have allowed some players to play their sixth seasons this year. Stone and Jackson are the last of the 2018 roster to still be putting on the crimson and gray.

But there are 10 total Cougars who started their playing careers in 2018, most at other programs. Most notably are running back Nakia Watson (Wisconsin), linebacker Devin Richardson (Texas) and safety Sam Lockett (Utah State), who lead the group of "old-timers" along with Stone and Jackson.

9.0

The number of tackles per game for Lockett and Richardson, which ties for second best in the Pac-12 so far.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Lincoln Victor is second in the league in receptions with 18.

1 of 3

WSU is one of three Power Five programs to have a nationally ranked team in football (No. 23), volleyball (No. 11) and soccer (No. 24).

The others are Texas and Penn State.

2.28 million

The number of TV viewers who made the WSU-Wisconsin game the eight-most watched college football game of last weekend, according to a report by Sports Media Watch.

1-8

The record of WSU's next opponent, Northern Colorado, over its last nine games dating back to a 55-35 loss to Idaho on Oct. 1 last year.

The Bears of the Big Sky Conference are bottom-dwellers at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Northern Colorado (0-2) is coming off a 42-7 loss to WSU quarterback Cam Ward's former team, Incarnate Word, and looks to be a bit overmatched when it kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) against the Cougs (2-0) in Pullman.

