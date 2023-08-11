WSU football notebook: Injuries starting to add up for the Cougs

Aug. 10—PULLMAN — Around Washington State's football program, the injuries are beginning to pile up.

Through the early stages of the Cougars' fall camp, never had that been more clear than during their eighth practice on Thursday morning, when a host of players sat out with injuries. The list included the following:

* Offensive lineman Christian Hilborn

* Offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe

* Wide receiver Josh Kelly

* Linebacker Ahmad McCullough

* Safety Sam Lockett

* Defensive back Tanner Moku

* Defensive back Adrian Wilson

* Wide receiver Leyton Smithson

A few of these have been known for some time.

This amounted to the third missed practice for Hilborn and Fa'amoe, who are out with knee injuries.

It was the second for Lockett, who broke his hand in what head coach Jake Dickert called an "off-the field" injury. Kelly has also rarely been active.

The new ones are McCullough, who wore a thick brace on his left knee, and Moku, who sat out with a wrap on his wrist. Wilson, a true freshman who participated in a noncontact capacity as he regained health from a previous injury, also did not practice.

Smithson, a sophomore who appeared in all 13 games last fall, has also been out for several practices in a row.

Dickert was not made available to media after practice, so there aren't updates on all the players, but offensive line coach Clay McGuire said he expects Hilborn and Fa'amoe to return "very soon."

"Our training staff has done a great job with those guys," McGuire said. "I'd anticipate hopefully early next week that they're back at a full go."

In their places, same as the past two practices, were linemen Brock Dieu and Christy Nkanu.