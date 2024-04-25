WSU edge Lawrence Falatea enters transfer portal, becoming fourth Coug to enter this spring

Apr. 24—PULLMAN — Washington State is losing an edge rusher on the mend from injury.

Rising redshirt junior Lawrence Falatea is entering the transfer portal, he posted on social media Wednesday, ending his three-season stint at WSU. He missed last season with a torn ACL, which he suffered during last year's fall camp.

In 2022, his redshirt freshman season, Falatea appeared in all 13 games, totaling 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and one sack. He also forced one fumble.

Falatea is the fourth Cougar to enter the portal during the spring opening, including the departures from reserve receivers Tsion Nunnally and Cole Pruett and offensive lineman Nathan Gates earlier this month. The portal closes again Tuesday, a few days after the Cougs' spring game, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.

This offseason, WSU landed edge Syrus Webster, a transfer from Utah Tech, who has been getting first-team reps this spring. Senior Nusi Malani, who moved from interior lineman to edge at the tail end of last season, has also been practicing with the first team.

Falatea, a class of 2020 player from Sandy, Utah, fielded offers from WSU, Eastern Washington, Utah Tech, San Diego State and New Mexico out of high school.

Falatea and his three teammates to enter the portal this spring all retain the option to return to WSU.