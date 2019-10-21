WSU Coach Mike Leach calls Autzen Stadium 'Middle Earth'

Washington State Coach Mike Leach hardly disappoints when it comes to giving a good quote. That sentiment held true when Leach was asked about the Cougars upcoming matchup against No. 11 Oregon on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) is coming off their first conference win on Saturday, defeating Colorado 41-10 in a strong offensive showing. After the victory, Leach looked ahead to the "tough" Ducks and referred to Autzen Stadium as a "great looking stadium that looks like Middle Earth" on the WSU postgame radio show.

Middle-earth is the fictional setting of British writer J. R. R. Tolkien's books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

In his Monday press conference, Leach continued his analysis of Autzen Stadium.

"I've always like Autzen Stadium. It is one of my favorites in the country. Most people have it as the loudest, I would agree with that," Leach said.

Then, Leach moved on to preview the Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12), who have control atop the Pac-12 North Division. The Cougars have beat the Ducks four-consecutive times.

On Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert:

"He's a talented guy, but, you know, I am very pleased we have ours instead," Leach said.

How does he plan to stop Herbert?

"The same way we have for the past four years," Leach said.

On Oregon's success:

"The surprising thing to me is that people are surprised," Leach said.

Leach continued to say the Ducks' recruiting classes have been one of the best in the country in recent years, why would anyone be surprised that four and five star athletes are playing well?

