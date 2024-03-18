WSU coach Kyle Smith talks NCAA Tournament berth and first-round opponent
The Cougs men's basketball team reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years and will face Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha on Thursday.
The Cougs men's basketball team reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years and will face Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha on Thursday.
A pair of ex-teammates headed for a potential Elite Eight clash are among the top players to watch this NCAA tournament.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
Not sure how to proceed with your NCAA bracket? Let us help.
Selection Sunday is here.
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
Wins by New Mexico, NC State, Oregon, Temple and UAB bumped three teams off the bubble.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
Ahead of the NCAA committee’s second and last top-16 reveal on Thursday, Yahoo Sports checked in to assess where last year's Final Four teams are this season.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
This year’s committee only made one mistake when choosing bubble teams, but some of its seeding decisions were head-scratching to say the least.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
An incredible final hour of golf at The Players Championship ended with Scheffler atop the leaderboard.
Kent State's Julius Rollins made a mistake at an incredibly inopportune time.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently told Giannis that it's OK to take a game off to rest his injured body.
A showdown between LeBron James and Stephen Curry in the Play-In Tournament would be compelling, but neither of their teams are truly championship-worthy.