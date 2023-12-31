WSU announces addition of WR Tre Shackelford, a transfer from FCS Austin Peay

Dec. 30—PULLMAN — To reel in its latest addition, Washington State reached for the FCS ranks.

That's where the Cougars found wide receiver Tre Shackelford, a transfer from Austin Peay, who announced his signing with WSU on Saturday afternoon. Shackelford, an Alabama native, spent three seasons with the Governors, helping them win nine games this fall.

A second-team all-conference selection last season, Shackelford caught 52 passes for 799 yards and 6 touchdowns, leading Austin Peay to an appearance in the FCS playoffs, where he caught one touchdown pass in the Governors' first-round loss to Chattanooga.

Shackelford will have two years of eligibility.

To become a Coug, Shackelford turned down offers from UTEP, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Florida A&M, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and UTSA. Shackelford hit the transfer portal on Dec. 5, then took his visit to WSU the weekend of Dec. 15.

The addition of Shackleford, an outside receiver, brings WSU's 2024 signing class to 27 members. He is the third transfer among the group, joining former Utah Tech edge rusher Syrus Webster and junior college transfer Anthony Pinnance, who comes from Independence Community College in Kansas.

At 6-foot-1, Shackelford brings some size to the Washington State receiver corps, which returns starter Kyle Williams and Carlos Hernandez, a rising sophomore. The Cougs are losing a few key cogs at that position, between outgoing transfer Josh Kelly and the graduating Lincoln Victor, so Shackelford's addition means they're bringing in experience to cushion their losses.

WSU is also adding some explosiveness in Shackelford. He topped 100 receiving yards in three games last season, including back-to-back 120-yard outings against Gardner Webb and Southern Utah, plus a 125-yard game against Utah Tech — the former home of Webster.

In Austin Peay's Nov. 5 win over Eastern Kentucky, Shackelford snagged the game-winning touchdown reception in overtime.

Shackelford, originally a three-star member of the class of 2021, played his high school ball at Austin High in Alabama, where he snared 55 passes for 1,112 yards — both school records — and 13 touchdowns as a senior.