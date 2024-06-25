WSU adds two to 2025 class with DT Josiah Pratt and DB Ishmael Gibbs

Jun. 24—PULLMAN — Washington State's defensive line and defensive back corps each added a prospect on Monday.

The Cougars landed commitments from Josiah Pratt, a three-star defensive tackle from outside Houston, and Ishmael Gibbs, a three-star defensive back who hails from the Los Angeles area, bringing their class of 2025 to 12 members.

Pratt, the second defensive lineman in the Cougs' class of 2025, committed shortly after taking his visit, which came from Thursday to Saturday. The 6-foot, 300-pound Pratt turned down offers from one FBS school, North Texas, and FCS clubs Incarnate Word, Lamar and Texas A&M Commerce to become a Coug.

Last fall, Pratt racked up 70 total tackles, including 44 solo, 16 for loss and 7 sacks, plus 4 quarterback hurries, helping Summer Creek High reach the 6A Division II state championship game for the first time in school history. He played his freshman season at Houston Heights.

Pratt was mainly recruited by WSU defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis, who offered Pratt back in mid-March. His offers from North Texas and Lamar followed in the next month and a half.

WSU's class of 2025 defensive front now features four players: Pratt, three-star edge rushers Lucan Amituanai and Luke Webb and three-star Malijah Tucker, the last of whom calls Tumwater, Washington home.

Gibbs, the first cornerback and third defensive back in the Cougs' class of 2025, passed on an array of offers on his way to WSU: Arizona, Boise State, Nevada, Fresno State, USF and James Madison, the last of which he visited earlier this month, just a day before he visited Pullman.

The speedy Gibbs, a rising senior at Chaminade High in the West Hills area of Los Angeles, totaled 48 tackles last fall, including 19 solo and 2 for loss. He snared 5 interceptions and recorded 15 passes defended, helping him earn first-team all-defense honors in his conference.

Gibbs was primarily recruited by WSU nickels and safeties coach Jordan Malone, who offered Gibbs in late March. His offers from Arizona and Boise State came in May.

During this spring's track season, Gibbs logged a personal-best 100-yard dash of 10.6 seconds, and his 4x100 relay team made the state track meet.

The Cougs' secondary in the class of 2025 now looks like this: Gibbs, three-star safety Jamarey Smith and three-star safety Aiden Knapke, the only member from Colorado.

Here is WSU's class of 2025 as of Monday.

—Malijah Tucker, 3-star DL, Tumwater

—Jamar Searcy, 3-star ATH, Pittsburg, Calif.

—Josiah Pratt, 3-star DL, Humble, Tex.

—Ishmael Gibbs, 3-star CB, West Hills, Calif.

—Jamarey Smith, 3-star S, Westlake Village, Calif.

—Noah Westbrook, 3-star WR, Corona, Calif.

—Lucan Amituani, 3-star edge, Elk Grove, Calif.

—Steele Pizzella, 3-star QB, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

—Aiden Knapke, 3-star S, Englewood, Colo.

—Luke Webb, 3-star edge, Camas, Wash.

—Austin Simmons, 3-star TE, Albany, Ore.

—Sean Embree, 3-star WR, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.