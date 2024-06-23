What are the WSL transfers to look out for?

Fran Kirby is a free agent following nine successful seasons with Chelsea [Getty Images]

The Women's Super League summer transfer window opens on Monday, 24 June - but already significant business is under way.

The window is open until 13 September, by which time the 12 WSL clubs must get their permanent deals done for the start of the season.

The 2024-25 league season begins on the weekend of 21-22 September, with the title and European qualification on the line, plus the fight to avoid relegation.

Here's the pick of the deals we know about already - and what to keep an eye on this summer...

What are the biggest moves so far?

In the days following the end of the 2023-24 campaign, we have seen an exodus of some of the most recognisable names from the WSL.

England international Fran Kirby has departed Chelsea following the expiry of her contract, after a nine-year stint with the Blues featuring 114 league games, 63 league goals and eight league titles.

Two Lionesses have left Manchester City for foreign clubs, with full back Esme Morgan departing to National Women's Soccer League side Washington Spirit.

Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, following a turbulent season which saw her suffer a minor strike and lose her starting place at City, has joined Champions League winners Barcelona on a free transfer.

Another long-serving WSL keeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, has left Chelsea for the United States, joining NWSL side Gotham.

The post-season period has also been marked by major names boosting their clubs by signing new deals.

New Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor got an ideal welcome gift in Sam Kerr signing a two-year contract extension.

Kerr is out until 2025 with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury, but the five-time WSL champion has scored 99 goals in 128 matches for Chelsea and is a fan favourite - even after teasing her exit in a bizarre social media video before her new contract was confirmed.

Arsenal have tied up new deals with England international Leah Williamson and Sweden international Stina Blackstenius.

Elsewhere, numerous experienced WSL campaigners are seeking new clubs following their contracts expiring.

Emma Koivisto, Mel Lawley, Miri Taylor and Shanice van de Sanden are all free agents after leaving Liverpool, while Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill has departed Aston Villa.

Seven first-team players left Tottenham at the end of their 2024-25 season - leaving manager Robert Vilahamn with a rebuilding job - while six have departed Leicester City.

Former England international Toni Duggan has left Everton, while midfielders Filippa Angeldahl and Ruby Mace are free agents after leaving Man City.

What business could happen this summer?

While Arsenal persuaded Williamson and Blackstenius to commit their futures to north London, Vivianne Miedema did not.

Arsenal chose not to offer a new contract to all-time WSL record scorer and, unsurprisingly, the biggest clubs in women's football have been linked with such a proven star.

The club have also been linked with a host of players as they try to win a first WSL title since 2018-19.

England midfielder Keira Walsh has one year left on her contract at Barcelona, and a return to the WSL has been mooted with the Gunners reportedly keen.

One Barca player out of contract this summer is Spain international Mariona Caldentey, with Arsenal also monitoring her availability as they seek attacking replacements for Miedema.

Real Madrid winger Hayley Raso - also out of contract - is another reported target to compete with international team mate Caitlin Foord at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall is also in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Aston Villa number one Daphne van Domselaar linked.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international could head to London in a swap deal with Sabrina D'Angelo. The Canadian keeper is another whose contract has expired.

Will Earps stay or go?

The most recognisable WSL keeper out of contract this summer is England's Mary Earps.

The Manchester United stopper was reported in May to be in talks to renew her Red Devils deal, which expires this summer.

No confirmation of an extension has come yet, which means speculation over Earps' future persists. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested.

Even after winning five WSL titles in a row, Chelsea are refusing to stand still.

They are expected to make PSG striker Sandy Baltimore their first signing of the Bompastor era, while reports in Spain have linked them with a move for Ballon D'Or and World Cup winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati.

The 26-year-old has another 12 months left on her Barcelona contract, and Chelsea could have to trigger her release clause - reported to be £2.5 million, which would smash the women's world transfer record.

A player who could be heading the other way, from England to Catalonia, is Laia Aleixandri. The Manchester City full back is reportedly a target as Barcelona prepare for Lioness Lucy Bronze - who is out of contract - to potentially depart.

Another England international on the move is Katie Robinson. The forward has left Brighton, and is being tipped to move to the USA.

Grace Clinton is the subject of transfer speculation after a successful loan spell at Tottenham last season. Spurs are keen to bring her back, but parent club Manchester United are likely to want the creative midfielder to stay.

One of the most intriguing summer transfer sagas could involve Aston Villa midfielder Alisha Lehmann.

The Swiss international has been linked with Juventus - as her boyfriend, Douglas Luiz, is rumoured to be transferring between the respective men's clubs.

Aside from player transfers, the WSL managerial merry-go-round is in full rotation.

Brighton, Leicester and Villa are all seeking new permanent managers.

Villa are in the advanced stages of their hunt to replace Carla Ward, with experienced Icelandic coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir a leading candidate. Bristol City boss Lauren Smith is also in contention.

Brighton and Leicester ended the season under interim coaches, Mikey Harris and Jennifer Foster respectively, and are yet to make full-time appointments.